Analysts said that the present bull run primarily driven by the new retail investors is in an overbought, richly valued zone. Metal index has been the outperformer this year followed by the Nifty IT Index. "But it is important to remember that even sectors with good earnings visibility, like IT and metals, are highly valued. Therefore, even while remaining invested in this bull market, investors have to be cautious while committing fresh funds," Vijayakumar added.