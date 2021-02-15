Sensex hits 52,000-mark for the first time on global cues

India's benchmark equity index Sensex on Monday crossed the 52,000 mark for the first time to hit a fresh all-time high, while Nifty 50 share index crossed the 15300 mark led by rally in global equities.

The benchmark Sensex rose 1% to hit a record high of 52,110.74 points, while Nifty also gained 1% to touch 15,314. At 10.25am, Sensex was at 52,043 points, while Nifty at 15,290.

Asian equities are trading higher with South Korean shares outperforming peers this morning. The Nikkei 225 index also touched the 30,000 mark for the first time since 1990.

Markets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were shut, while those in the US will be closed today on account of Presidents' Day.

Gains in global equities after successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts raised hopes of a rapid economic recovery.

The surge in local equity markets was also due to better-than-expected earnings and macro economic data.

A Mint analysis of 2,485 publicly-traded companies, which reported earnings for the three months ended 31 December showed that net profit after adjusting for one-time items grew at the fastest pace in at least 25 quarters, at 71.95% from a year earlier. That compares with a 34.88% rise in the September quarter and a contraction of 12.93% in the December quarter of 2019.

Meanwhile, Consumer Price Index-based inflation has come down to 4.06% in January from 4.59% in December, indicating a consistent fall in the retail inflation in the last couple of months, owing to moderation in food inflation. Industrial production also gave some broad indications of a rebound in economic activity with the reading for December at 1% as against -2.10% in November.

"The CPI and industrial production data came in broadly inline with our expectations. We see 25-35bps downside to RBIs projections until 1HCY21. However we remain wary of the upside risks emanating from the surge in commodity prices, pick up in demand with rising pricing power," said Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank. "Overall, RBI will be faced with significantly difficult policy choices as the economy continues to revive and core inflation remains in an upward trajectory alongside deluge of capital inflows."

