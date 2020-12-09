Sensex hits 46,000, Nifty crosses 13,500 on vaccine euphoria

MUMBAI : Indian stock markets hit fresh record highs on Wednesday as covid-19 vaccine approvals boosted investor sentiment. Gaining over 1% during the day, the BSE Sensex hit the 46,000-mark, while the Nifty topped the 13,500-level for the first time ever.

At 1:46 pm, the BSE Sensex was at 46,030.43, up 421.92 points or 0.93%. The Nifty was at 13,512.75, up 119.80 points or 0.89%.

"This bull appears to be on steroids. The short-term trend is positive. Investors can be with the trend with caution. Valuations are rich," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said.

A disturbing trend is the rally in low-grade stocks without any fundamentals. Investors should avoid such stocks. Every portfolio will have some low-quality stocks. This is a good opportunity to sell such stocks and park the money in liquid funds to buy quality stocks on corrections, Vijayakumar said.

Markets in other parts of Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher on Wednesday as covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK kept investor euphoria intact.

Analysts expect domestic markets to stay firm on slew of factors like Reserve Bank of India’s growth push, vaccine progress, economic recovery and strong foreign institutional investors inflows.

In November, Goldman Sachs had raised Indian equities to overweight on hopes that earnings recovery will lead rally. The global brokerage house said that the investment case for India has improved now and hence upgraded Nifty to 14100 by 2021 end.

Indian markets have been making new highs on strong foreign money, better-than-expected corporate earnings in September quarter, and festive season trends suggesting rebound in demand recovery. With a record net inflow of $9.55 billion into Indian shares in November, FIIs are net buyers of Indian equities of more than $16 billion this year so far. Domestic institutional investors have been consistently dumping stocks, selling shares worth a record ₹48,319.17 crore in November.

According to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data, released on Tuesday, equity mutual funds are seeing a consistent outflow of money. Net outflow from equity mutual fund schemes was at ₹13,004 crore in November, much higher from an outflow of ₹3991 crore in previous month.

According to Akhil Chaturvedi, associate director and head of sales, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, outflows from equity schemes probably have moved to direct equities as investors have had some successes in past few months investing directly.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via