Sensex hits 46,000, Nifty crosses 13,500 on vaccine euphoria

Indian markets hit fresh record highs on Wednesday with Covid-19 vaccine approvals leading investor sentiment. With a gain of over 1% during the day, the BSE Sensex has hit 46,000-mark while the Nifty also crossed 13500-level for first time ever as investors hoped that vaccine progress will aid in curbing spread of Covid-19 further.

The BSE Sensex ended at 46,103.50, up 494.99 points or 1.09%. The Nifty closed at 13,529.10 gaining 136.15 points or 1.02%.

Markets in other parts of Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher on Wednesday as Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK kept investor euphoria intact. The Nikkei 225 in Japan and the Topix in Taiwan index, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and South Korea’s Kospi index added 1-2%. Chinese mainland markets bucked the with the Shanghai composite down over 1%.

The UK became one of the first countries in the world to administer Covid-19 vaccines to the public on Tuesday. The vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech received emergency approval from the UK drug regulator last week. Global investors also tracked the ongoing efforts in the US on additional fiscal stimulus and make-or-break Brexit talks.

According to Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities the markets are touching all-time highs on multiple factors. “Vaccination news, decreasing Covid cases in India and continuous liquidity have been the key factors. Economic revival has also been strong and this will continue to aid the markets. Important factors from here will be the revival of growth in the BFSI sector and traction in discretionary consumption. Real estate seems to be reviving and that will key to sustainability," Kulkarni said.

In November, Goldman Sachs had raised Indian equities to overweight on hopes that earnings recovery will lead rally. The global brokerage house said that the investment case for India has improved now and hence upgraded Nifty to 14100 by 2021 end.

Though most analysts expect domestic markets to stay firm, steep valuations of Indian equities may threaten to derail the rally. “Valuations are rich. A disturbing trend is the rally in low- grade stocks without any fundamentals," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services said.

With a record net inflow of $9.55 billion into Indian shares in November and another $2 billion in December, foreign institutional investors are net buyers of Indian equities of more than $18 billion this year so far. Domestic institutional investors, however, have been consistently dumping shares, selling shares of a record ₹48,319.17 crore in November.

Analysts at Nomura feel that there is a risk of a slowdown in sequential economic momentum in the first half of 2021 but despite the growth hiccups, it believes India is at the cusp of a cyclical recovery. “We expect the cycle to gain further traction through the year supported by lagged effects of easy financial conditions, a synchronised global recovery and a vaccine pivot," the Japan brokerage firm said in a report on 8 December.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via