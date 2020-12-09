Sensex hits 46,000, Nifty crosses 13,500 on vaccine euphoria

Indian markets have been making new highs on strong foreign money, better-than-expected corporate earnings in September quarter, and festive season trends suggesting rebound in demand recovery. With a record net inflow of $9.55 billion into Indian shares in November, FIIs are net buyers of Indian equities of more than $16 billion this year so far. Domestic institutional investors have been consistently dumping stocks, selling shares worth a record ₹48,319.17 crore in November.