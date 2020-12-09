Sensex hits 46,000, Nifty crosses 13,500 on vaccine euphoria

According to Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities the markets are touching all-time highs on multiple factors. “Vaccination news, decreasing Covid cases in India and continuous liquidity have been the key factors. Economic revival has also been strong and this will continue to aid the markets. Important factors from here will be the revival of growth in the BFSI sector and traction in discretionary consumption. Real estate seems to be reviving and that will key to sustainability," Kulkarni said.