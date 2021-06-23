Sensex hits 53,000-mark for first time ever on improving investor sentiment

Lifting off of restrictions has been much swifter in a decentralized structure compared to last year’s emergence from a stringent nationwide lockdown, said QuantEco Research. “The administration of a record 8.5 million jabs on 21 June, if sustained, will be the most potent support possible to economic recovery. While the trade-off between keeping guard up and regressing back into restrictions remains a threat in the near term, the pace of vaccinations can prove to be a real game changer," it said in a note on 22 June.