MUMBAI: Indian equities surged on Tuesday, with the benchmark Sensex scaling 53,000-mark for the first time, amid a continuous fall in daily covid cases in the country and an accelerated pace of vaccinations. Positive cues from global peers also helped push domestic stocks higher.

At 0946am, the Sensex surged 0.8% to 53003 points, while the broader Nifty rose 0.84% to 15884 points.

India administered a record 8.5 million doses of covid-19 vaccines on the first day of a new phase of vaccination, after criticism about the handling of the pandemic and the vaccination policy prompted the government to announce free shots for all adults.

The country recorded 42,667 fresh cases on Monday, the lowest addition in 91 days. A steady fall in daily case count has led to many states easing pandemic-induced curbs and resumption in mobility and economic activities.

"While weakening INR, rising crude prices and taper talk in the US aggravated investors’ concerns last week, India’s daily caseload falling below 60,000 and ramp-up in vaccination programme offer comfort", said Binod Modi, head-strategy, Reliance Securities.

"We believe expectations of sharp improvement in high frequency key economic indicators from the current month supported by ease of business curbs in various states should continue to offer support to corporate earnings. Notably, minutes of RBI policy meeting published last week were favorable, which indicate continued accommodative stance from RBI as to spur economic activities in the country" Modi added.

Analysts say investors keep monitoring daily caseload, vaccination ramp-up, and the progress of the monsoon in the near term.

The US Fed last week indicated that it may speed up the pace of policy reversal. While it maintained status quo on policy rates, it acknowledged inflation fears and projected possible rate hikes in 2023.

