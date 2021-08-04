Sensex hits 54,000 for first time as markets extend gains

The strong performance of the equity market is a reflection of the fact that the gross value-added (GVA) of the listed non-financial companies (NFCs) grew 14% YoY in the second half of 2020 and 36% YoY in the first quarter of 2021. The GVA of the rest of the economy (RoE), however, shrank 2% YoY in the second half of 2020 and grew 6.7% (slower than the pre-covid trend) in the first quarter of 2021, he said.