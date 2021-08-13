Sensex hits 55K for 1st time ever as firm macro data boosts investor confidence

Mumbai: Indian markets scaled a new record high on Friday supported by strong domestic macroeconomic data raising hopes of a revival in the economy. The BSE Sensex hit 55,000 for the first time with the 30-share index gaining 593.31 points or 1.08% at 55,437.29. It took seven days for the Sensex to make 1000-points gain as it had touched 54000 on 4 August. The Nifty surged 164.70 points or 1.01% to 16,529.10.

Investor wealth increased by ₹4.32 trillion or 1.83% to ₹239 trillion, while benchmark Sensex and Nifty surged around 5% in August so far.

Equities in other Asian regions were mostly lower. Markets in South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong were down around 1%.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, “Domestic main indices raised the bars, registering new highs, bolstered by favourable economic data and a strong performance by large caps like defensive sectors such as IT, FMCG and telecom."According to Nair with positive economic data pointing towards economic recovery, the markets are expected to remain bullish in the long term while the possibility of a short correction in the near term cannot be ruled out.

Others concur. Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management said that equity markets surged amid the optimism on future earnings and the continuation soft money policy by the central bank.

“However, as the macro data on growth , employment and prices in the US start flowing in, indicating a surge in the US economy, the after effects in the form of potential early tapering, may restrict the upward trajectory of the markets," said Thomas.

Data released by the National Statistical Office showed retail inflation eased to 5.59% in July from 6.26% in June while the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew at 5.7% month-on-month and 13.6% year-on-year.

Nomura said that with the June print, industrial production has contracted by only 0.1% sequentially in June quarter of 2021 versus a dip of 26.3% during the first wave (Q2 of 2020), confirming that the second wave was far less deleterious in its economic impact.

Nomura remains optimistic on GDP growth, and given the gradual rise in vaccinations, steady global growth, easy financial conditions and fiscal activism, maintain our GDP growth projection of 10.4% year-on-year for FY22. “In our view, the third wave remains the most potent downside risk to growth in the near term. Taken at face value, the lower headline inflation should fit with the RBI Governor’s guidance of continued policy accommodation," it said.

High-frequency indicators have generally shown relative resilience in the face of the second covid wave. Indicators such as freight movement and merchandise exports have already returned to their pre-second-wave levels, while clear signs of recovery are visible in auto production, core sector output and electricity generation.

“Second wave-related distortions are easing, reflected by strong sequential growth in output across sectors. Manufacturing IIP strength reinforces our view that the recovery is being led by this sector," said Rahul Bajoria, Chief Economist, Barclays.

