Sensex hits 55K for 1st time ever as firm macro data boosts investor confidence

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, “Domestic main indices raised the bars, registering new highs, bolstered by favourable economic data and a strong performance by large caps like defensive sectors such as IT, FMCG and telecom."According to Nair with positive economic data pointing towards economic recovery, the markets are expected to remain bullish in the long term while the possibility of a short correction in the near term cannot be ruled out.

