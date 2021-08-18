Indian markets ended lower today after hitting new highs in earlier in the day as losses in banking and metal stocks offset advances in consumer stocks. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.28% lower at 16,568 while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended down 0.38% at 55,582. Earlier in the day, the Sensex hit the 56,000 mark for the first time while the Nifty 50 breached the 16,700 level.

The underperformance broader markets have made some analysts turn cautious. On BSE, 1,068 stocks advanced today while 2,123 declined.

Nifty has formed a bearish “dark cloud cover" on daily charts. Even though it made a new high in the morning, the fact that contrary to the regional markets it failed to sustain gains and ended in the negative raises some concerns. Broader market continues to show negative advance decline ratio for the fourth consecutive session. Nifty may find it difficult to breach today’s high of 16702 for the next 1-2 sessions," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

The Nifty bank index also reversed early gains to end 0.87% lower, dragged by ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra. HDFC Bank could also could not sustain early gains and ended slightly lower after jumping as much as 3.35%. The Reserve Bank of India has allowed the bank to issue new credit cards.

“We remain cautious on the markets as there is no clear direction over the next move. High volatility and profit taking in broader markets are adding to the participants’ worries. We suggest investors to remain selective and prefer investing in defensive sectors such as FMCG, IT and Pharma," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities, said: “Profit booking is seen across the broader markets. We currently maintain a neutral stance on the range with trading range of 16300-16800. IT and FMCG trade with positive bias while profit booking is seen in high beta sectors - Metals and Realty."

The Nifty metal index ended 0.81% down. Vedanta Ltd and Hindalco Industries were among the top losers. IT and consumer stocks bucked the trend to settle higher. Shares of tech firm MindTree ended up nearly 6% higher.

Dhananjay Sinha, MD & Chief – Strategist, JM Financial Institutional Securities, said: "Cyclical sectors such as reality, metals, mid-cap, small cap indices and high beta sectors have seen corrections or underperformance. Hence, the rally is not broad based, which reflects lack of conviction. The truncated nature of market performance, reinforces the point that the pure liquidity driven rally and multiple expansion are probably behind us. Global inflections including rising evidence of peaking global growth which is evident now in China and US, US tapering - the stance of US central banks and correction in commodity price bubbles will define the market conditions, going forward."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.