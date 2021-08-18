Sensex hits 56,000 but why some analysts are cautious

Dhananjay Sinha, MD & Chief – Strategist, JM Financial Institutional Securities, said: "Cyclical sectors such as reality, metals, mid-cap, small cap indices and high beta sectors have seen corrections or underperformance. Hence, the rally is not broad based, which reflects lack of conviction. The truncated nature of market performance, reinforces the point that the pure liquidity driven rally and multiple expansion are probably behind us. Global inflections including rising evidence of peaking global growth which is evident now in China and US, US tapering - the stance of US central banks and correction in commodity price bubbles will define the market conditions, going forward."