MUMBAI : Indian markets hit all-time high on Wednesday before turning volatile and paring all gains. Driven by optimism, the Sensex hit the 56,000 mark for the first time, but profit booking in the second half of the trading session dragged markets.

The 30-share index closed 162.78 points or 0.29% lower at 55,629.49. The Nifty also declined 45.75 points or 0.28% at 16,568.85.

Equities in other Asian regions were higher with markets in Japan, China and South Korea rising 0.5-1%. Investors worldwide will be focussing on the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, scheduled to be released tonight.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services the markets are awaiting the US Fed meeting minutes to provide some direction on future policy, which is expected to showcase its current accommodative policy in-line with the latest policy statement. “Succumbing to profit-booking, Indian market gave away its gains. Bleeding banking, realty and metal stocks dragged while midcaps provided some relief but the broad trend was weak," he said.

India volatility index or India VIX often referred to as fear gauge cooled off 3.78% ending at 12.91% on Wednesday.

Overall, mid and smallcap indices have underperformed benchmark this month. Both Sensex and Nifty have gained 5-6% while BSE Midcap index is marginally up while BSE Smallcap is down 2% in August so far.

Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities said, "Large caps are playing a catch-up rally in the month of August, driving the benchmark indices to higher levels, while the broader market is in a consolidation zone. Mid caps and small caps have seen a sharp rally in the last few months and now some profit booking is visible in the space which is a healthy sign for the market." He feels investors are now finding comfort in the large cap space which provides more margin of safety over the broader market at current levels.

Meanwhile, liquidity continues to find its way into equities with foreign institutional investors buying Indian shares worth $870.19 million while domestic institutional investors have pumped in ₹2305.86 crore in this month so far.

Global markets have seen sell-off by nervous investors in this month due to rising covid cases and regulatory clamp downs in China. MSCI EM is down 1.72% while MSCI World is up 1.01% while Sensex and Nifty gained 5-6% in dollar terms.

According to Dhananjay Sinha, MD and Chief – Strategist, JM Financial Institutional Securities Indian markets have shown some buoyancy since the beginning of August, primarily led by the technology while cyclical sectors such as reality, metals, mid-cap, small cap indices and high beta sectors have seen corrections or underperformance.

“Hence, the rally is not broad based, which reflects lack of conviction. The truncated nature of market performance reinforces the point that the pure liquidity driven rally and multiple expansion are probably behind us. Global inflections including rising evidence of peaking global growth which is evident now in China and US, US tapering - the stance of US central banks and correction in commodity price bubbles will define the market conditions, going forward," Sinha said.

