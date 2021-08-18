Sensex hits 56,000 for first time but rally fizzles out

Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities said, "Large caps are playing a catch-up rally in the month of August, driving the benchmark indices to higher levels, while the broader market is in a consolidation zone. Mid caps and small caps have seen a sharp rally in the last few months and now some profit booking is visible in the space which is a healthy sign for the market." He feels investors are now finding comfort in the large cap space which provides more margin of safety over the broader market at current levels.

