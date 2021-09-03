Sensex hits 58000 for first time ever, macro data boosts investor confidence

As widespread optimism among investors continue, stock markets made another new high on Friday. Sentiments improved as August services PMI rose to the highest in 18 months, said analysts. The BSE Sensex closed above 58000 for the first time ever with the 30-share index gaining 277.41 points or 0.48% at 58,129.95. The Nifty was up 89.45 points or 0.52% at 17,323.60.

Markets in other Asia Pacific region were mostly also higher. Shares in Japan jumped on Friday after its Prime Minister said he will not be running in the upcoming leadership election. The Nikkei closed 2.05% higher while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 0.72%.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services bulls continued to be on a rampage in the domestic market backed by favourable global cues and positive domestic economic data.

"Anxiety over the Jackson Hole symposium subsided due to the dovish tone of the Fed Chair which helped global markets to start the week on a strong footing. The positive sentiments in domestic market remained throughout the week as domestic economic data releases were in favour of bulls. Strong domestic economic numbers are supporting the upward movement in the market even in these high levels of valuation," said Nair.

India's services sector expanded for the first time in four months in August, recording the fastest growth in one-and-a-half years, market information provider IHS Markit Ltd said on Friday. The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index surged to 56.7 in August, up from 45.4 in July, IHS Markit said in a statement on Friday, adding that this was the first time it crossed the 50 mark in four months. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in the sector while below that means contraction.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd feels liquidity in the domestic market has been strong for the past couple of days. Going ahead, the markets are likely to continue with its positive momentum as economic recovery and vaccination continues their northward journey. "However, valuations are also moving beyond comfort zones and hence could lead to bouts of profit booking and increase in volatility. Large caps offer better margin of safety in the current environment and could continue to remain in focus in the near term as well," Khemka added.

India volatility index (VIX) increased over 2% to 14.54 indicating anxiety and nervousness among investors will ease off.

Analysts at BofA Securites feel exports could complement domestic capex upcycle. “Management commentaries already show early signs of likely pick up in export traction, with most major economies globally having rebounded ahead of domestic market recovery, and have plans of pursuing large capex programmes," it said in a note on 2 September.

