Sensex hits 58000 for first time ever, macro data boosts investor confidence

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd feels liquidity in the domestic market has been strong for the past couple of days. Going ahead, the markets are likely to continue with its positive momentum as economic recovery and vaccination continues their northward journey. "However, valuations are also moving beyond comfort zones and hence could lead to bouts of profit booking and increase in volatility. Large caps offer better margin of safety in the current environment and could continue to remain in focus in the near term as well," Khemka added.