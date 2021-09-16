Indian markets extended gains and hit fresh record high once again on Thursday. The PLI schemes for the auto sector, relief package for telecom and the anticipated announcement of guarantees for the bad bank were key factors driving markets higher.

The Sensex hit 59000-mark for the first time ever . The 30-share index was up 417.96 points or 0.71% at 59,141.16. The Nifty closed gained 110.05 points or 0.63% at 17,629.50.

Asia-Pacific stocks were largely lower on Thursday, with Shanghai composite in China declining 1.34%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 1.46% and the Nikkei in Japan lost 0.62%.

According to Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services the Indian markets rally is mostly driven by strong buying in banking stocks especially in public sector banking. “The banking sector is expected to perform well in the coming days as the sector which failed to fairly participate in the ongoing rally due to fear over asset quality is gaining traction. Asian markets traded with cuts as the fall in Chinese property stocks pushed Asian stocks down while European markets traded with positive sentiments," he said.

There have been a slew of government announcements to address issues in ailing sectors such as banks, auto and telecom. The government seeks to dispose of ₹2 trillion worth of bad loans in next five years and has provisioned ₹30,600 crore guarantee to back security receipts issued by the newly constituted National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) against the stressed assets.

Analysts feel that even as Indian markets have seen a massive rally, there is further room for expansion.

Amit Shah, Head of India Equity Research, BNP Paribas said, “The current market strength seems sustainable as we are seeing overall inflows in emerging markets. The dollar index is very stable on back of increased FIIs flows. The local non-intuitional money which had taken a back seat on account of initial public offerings (IPOs) is now back and looks sustainable. Lastly, the pace of vaccination is very encouraging which makes for a more sustainable economic recovery. There can be some jitters in the market as and when the US Federal Reserve does begin tapering but overall the market is well placed to absorb that as well."

To be sure Indian benchmark Sensex and Nifty have risen 23-25% in this year so far while MSCI World index is up 16% and MSCI EM is down 0.2%.

FIIs have pumped in $790.57 million in September so far, while investing $7.94 billion in equities this year. However, domestic institutional investors have been on the back foot. They were net sellers of shares worth ₹237.57 crore in this month but net investor of ₹22126.18 crore in 2021 so far.

However, Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd feels the marketsmay be volatile on account of fragile global cues, on worry over slower economic growth and rising Delta variant cases globally. “Investors are cautious ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting, awaiting indications on when the central bank will start withdrawing its monetary stimulus and start raising interest rates eventually. Valuations too are rich and hence could lead to bouts of profit booking. But the overall sentiment in the domestic market remains optimistic, given continuous improvement of macro data points and positive earnings expectation," he said.

