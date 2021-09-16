Sensex hits 59,000 for first time, Nifty at fresh high

Amit Shah, Head of India Equity Research, BNP Paribas said, “The current market strength seems sustainable as we are seeing overall inflows in emerging markets. The dollar index is very stable on back of increased FIIs flows. The local non-intuitional money which had taken a back seat on account of initial public offerings (IPOs) is now back and looks sustainable. Lastly, the pace of vaccination is very encouraging which makes for a more sustainable economic recovery. There can be some jitters in the market as and when the US Federal Reserve does begin tapering but overall the market is well placed to absorb that as well."

