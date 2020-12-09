Sensex hits another milestone. But investors should remain cautious, say experts

“Our markets reached yet another milestone of 13500 with ease and banking as well as Reliance were the major charioteer of the move today. Since we are in an uncharted territory, sky's the limit for our market; but in our sense, we have now reached the extreme most zone, at least for the current vertical move. With a broader view, 14000 and beyond levels are very much possible, but for a time being, 13500 - 13600 are the extreme levels as per few Fibonacci ratios. Let's see why these levels are considered important. The 'Golden Ratio' (161%) of the 'Price Extension' of the previous up move is placed at current levels. This level coincides with the 'Multi-year Upward Sloping Trend Line', drawn by connecting all important highs from March 2015 on the monthly chart. Hence, some profit booking around these levels cannot be ruled out."