Induia stock markets were higher in afternoon trade on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex up 114 points, up 0.2%, at 56,073. The NSE Nifty rose 53 points.

Tata Motors and HDFC Life are among the top gainers today, while Bajaj Finserv and Titan are among the top losers today.

The BSE Mid Cap index rose 0.5%, while the BSE Small Cap index was up 0.8%.

On the sectoral front, stocks from the energy sector saw the most buying interest, while telecom stocks faced selling pressure.

US stock futures traded mixed. Nasdaq Futures traded up 8 points (0.1%) while Dow Futures were down 9 points.

The rupee was at 74.27 against the US greenback.

Gold prices were down 0.5% at ₹47,393 per 10 grams.

Gold prices fell sharply in Indian markets today after a run-up over the past few sessions. On MCX, gold futures fell 0.6% to ₹47,360 per 10 grams after rising for four days. In the previous session, gold had ended flat.

In global markets, gold prices fell today as the US dollar inched higher. Spot gold fell 0.4% to US$ 1,796 per ounce.

Moving on to stock-specific news…

Among the buzzing stocks today is Adani Ports & SEZ.

Adani Ports & SEZ share price rose over 2% on the BSE in early trade today after the company received approval from the Andhra Pradesh government for acquiring a 10.4% stake in Gangavaram Port.

In an exchange filing, Adani Ports said,

The company has received a letter/order from the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board dated 23 August 2021 intimating the approval of the acquisition of a 10.4% stake in GPL.

The acquisition is in line with company's strategy of east coast to west coast parity and will provide an access to growth from new hinterland markets as it has coverage in resource-rich and industrial belt in eastern, central & southern India.

The consideration of the deal is ₹6.5 bn, and the transaction is expected to be completed within a month.

The acquisition is subject to approvals under applicable laws, including approval of the Competition Commission of India.

Gangavaram Port is engaged in the business of handling various types of dry bulk and break bulk cargo.

The company handled 32.8 MMT (million metric tonnes) of cargo in the financial year 2021. It has a capacity of 64 MMT.

We will keep you posted on more updates from this space. Stay tuned.

At the time of writing, Adani Ports & SEZ shares were trading up by 2.9% on the BSE.

Moving on to news from the telecom sector…

Bharti Airtel Gets a Three-Week Reprieve in AGR Case The Supreme Court has asked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to not invoke any bank guarantees of Bharti Airtel for the next three weeks.

The direction comes after the DoT sent a letter to Bharti Airtel on 17 August asking it to clear Videocon Telecommunications' dues from the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case as per the court’s directions within a week.

The letter also added that a failure will result in the DoT invoking the bank guarantees submitted by Bharti Airtel.

The issue is a fallout of the Supreme Court's October 2019 ruling that non-core revenue must be included while calculating statutory levies. In September last year, the apex court had given telecom operators ten years to pay their AGR dues.

Bharti Airtel had struck a spectrum-trading agreement with Videocon in March 2016. And it bought the entire spectrum of Videocon Telecommunications. And so, the DoT moved to recover Videocon's dues from Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel filed an application before the top court questioning the government's demand. The bank guarantees, the company said, were submitted for securing license fees and the other statutory dues.

It argued on Monday that as per the Supreme Court’s judgment of September 2020, it's the seller's responsibility to clear the liabilities which were known on the date of the agreement.

In this case, AGR dues were known liabilities and therefore should be cleared by Videocon.

The application was heard by the top court bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah. The bench observed that it was not going into the merits of the case and asked the government to not invoke any of the bank guarantees for three weeks.

How this pans out remains to be seen. Meanwhile, stay tuned for more updates from this space.

Speaking of stocks, here is an illustration of the four phases that a stock goes through during its life cycle. The cycle repeats itself after the stock goes through all these for stages.

View Full Image Cycle of a stock.

This cycle defines everything in markets. If you can master this cycle, then nothing can stop you from making huge profits.

(This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com)

