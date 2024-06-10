Sensex crosses 77,000-mark, then tumbles into the red
Modi's third consecutive term as Prime Minister, a milestone not achieved since Jawaharlal Nehru, has rekindled investor enthusiasm.
Markets energized after Narendra Modi was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for the third consecutive term, saw key index S&P BSE Sensex surpassing the 77,000-mark for the first time ever soon after trading commenced on Monday.
