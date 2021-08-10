Amid high volatility, benchmark Sensex and Nifty hit fresh all-time high during the day but could not sustain gains led by heavy selling pressure in select sector on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex closed at record high with the 30-share index gaining 151.81 points or 0.28% at 54,554.66. The Nifty was up 21.85 points or 0.13% at 16,280.10.

Shares in other Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher on with the Shanghai composite in China and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rising nearly 1%.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, “Domestic market remained highly volatile as the early gains were trimmed off following selling pressure in global markets. Concerns over an early withdrawal of asset purchase programmes by the Federal Reserve and US inflation data to be released this week impacted global market. However, strong support from large caps, especially from sectors like finance and IT, helped domestic main indices to end on a positive note."

India volatility index or VIX jumped nearly 1% ending at 12.71 indicating that there is anxiety and concerns among investors. Investors worldwide are keeping a close watch on the development of covid cases even as lockdowns in most part of India are gradually lifted.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) which tracks high frequency data rose to a record high of 99.4 for the week ending 8 August, from 94.0 last week, near the pre-pandemic level of 100, and surpassing the pre-second wave peak (of 99.3 in mid-February).

After briefly plateauing, mobility picked up sharply, with Google workplace, retail & recreation and Apple driving index rising by 7.4 percentage points (pp), 5.3pp and 6.7pp, respectively.

Analysts feel that global equities will steer Indian markets ahead. “Going ahead, market would be tracking global cues for the further direction in the market. Passage of infrastructure bill by US Senate will be the key event to watch out for and if approved would propel positive momentum in the market. However volatility around the US Fed taper talk continues to worry the investors. Apart from this, market would also keep an eye on US and China inflation data along with UK GDP data, due later this week. Overall, we expect the positive momentum in the market on account of strong domestic economy data, impressive quarterly results and unlocking in various states," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

