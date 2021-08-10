Sensex hits record high amid volatile trade session

Analysts feel that global equities will steer Indian markets ahead. “Going ahead, market would be tracking global cues for the further direction in the market. Passage of infrastructure bill by US Senate will be the key event to watch out for and if approved would propel positive momentum in the market. However volatility around the US Fed taper talk continues to worry the investors. Apart from this, market would also keep an eye on US and China inflation data along with UK GDP data, due later this week. Overall, we expect the positive momentum in the market on account of strong domestic economy data, impressive quarterly results and unlocking in various states," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}