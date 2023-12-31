Sensex in Review: From NTPC to Hindustan Unilever, here are top 10 Sensex stocks that moved the most in 2023
Over the last five trading sessions, the BSE benchmark surged by 1,904.07 points or 2.70%, while the Nifty climbed 628.55 points or 2.97%.
In 2023, the domestic equity benchmarks, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, exhibited a remarkable upswing of approximately 20%, marking their second-best performance since 2017. This stellar performance positioned them among the top-performing stock indexes globally. Notably, Nifty 50 achieved its eighth consecutive year of positive returns. India solidified its status as a stock market powerhouse, crossing the $4 trillion market capitalization threshold and securing the fifth position globally, following the likes of the US, China, Japan, and Hong Kong.
