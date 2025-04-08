Sensex jumps 1,000 points; investors earn ₹8 lakh crore— 10 key highlights of Indian stock market today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed a relief rally on Tuesday, April 8 — a trend seen across major markets globally after the recent drubbing — even though market sentiment remains fragile amid prevailing uncertainty over the direction of the ongoing trade war.

Many countries are negotiating with the US administration after President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs against them on April 2. Japan and the European Union have indicated they are willing to avert a trade war with the US.

Hopes of a trade deal boosted market sentiment in Asia and Europe. Japan's Nikkei closed with a solid gain of 5.68 per cent, and in Europe, FTSE, CAC, and DAX traded with gains of about a per cent each when the Sensex closed.

Indian stock market benchmark Sensex snapped its three-day losing streak to end with a significant gain of 1,089 points, or 1.49 per cent, at 74,227. The NSE counterpart, Nifty 50, settled 374 points, or 1.69 per cent, higher at 22,536.

The broader segment of the market outperformed. The BSE Midcap rose 1.87 per cent while the Smallcap index jumped 2.18 per cent.

Investors got richer by about ₹8 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹397 lakh crore from ₹389 lakh crore in the previous session.

Stock market today: 10 key highlights Here are 10 key highlights of the Indian share market today:

1. Why did the Indian stock market rise today? The domestic market witnessed gains amid positive global cues, driven by hopes that a major global trade war may be averted and most nations would strike a deal with the Trump administration.

“Positive global market cues aided the massive recovery in local benchmarks, as concerns over US trade tariffs faded a bit on hopes that most of the nations would work out ways to overcome the challenge. With India largely being a consumption-led economy, the US tariff impact may not hurt the country in a major way compared to some of the other nations,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

Investors are also focused on the monetary policy decision due Wednesday. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to cut rates by another 25 bps.

2. Top Nifty 50 gainers today As many as 49 stocks ended in the green in the Nifty 50 index, among which Jio Financial Services (up 5.61 per cent), Shriram Finance (up 5.21 per cent) and Bharat Electronics (up 3.69 per cent) ended as the top gainers.

3. Only one Nifty stock ends in the red Power Grid Corporation of India (down 0.09 per cent) was the only Nifty member that ended in the red on Tuesday.

4. Sectoral indices today All sectoral indices ended with gains, with Nifty Media (up 4.72 per cent), PSU Bank (up 2.64 per cent), Consumer Durables (up 2.59 per cent), Realty (up 2.47 per cent) and Oil & Gas (up 2.20 per cent) jumping 2-5 per cent.

Nifty Bank closed 1.31 per cent higher, while the Financial Services index jumped 1.64 per cent.



