Sensex jumps 1,000 points, Nifty 50 nears 24,100: Key factors behind stock market rally explained

Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed solid buying interest, with frontline equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, clocking strong gains in intraday deals on Wednesday, 24 June.

The Sensex jumped almost 1,000 points, or 1.3%, to an intraday high of 77,190, while the Nifty 50 rose to the day's high of 24,090, jumping over 1%. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices witnessed gains of about half a per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of firms listed on the BSE rose to over ₹477 lakh crore from ₹4,75 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by ₹2 lakh crore in a day.

Why is the Indian stock market rising? Let's take a look at key factors behind the rise in the domestic market:

1. Short covering in select heavyweights The rise in benchmarks can be attributed to short covering in select heavyweights, particularly in the banking, financial, and IT sectors.

Bank Nifty, Private Bank, IT, and Financial Services indices jumped almost 2% during the session.

Stocks such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and SBI were among the top contributors to the benchmarks' gains today.

IT stocks are rising on the back of a stronger dollar and expectations that Indian IT companies will further strengthen their AI capabilities.

Banking and financial stocks are rising as their credit growth has been strong and is expected to remain so in the coming quarters, making the sector attractive for medium-term bets.

"The banking sector continues to benefit from healthy credit growth. While deposit mobilisation remains a challenge for banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has provided some relief by easing access to funds through avenues such as foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits and external commercial borrowings (ECBs). As a result, concerns around funding have eased somewhat, while loan growth remains robust," said Pankaj Pandey, the head of research at ICICI Securities.

“IT valuations have become more attractive after the correction, which explains the renewed interest from some investors. However, earnings growth remains a key challenge, and the sector continues to face uncertainty about the long-term impact of AI on traditional IT services,” said Pandey.

Earlier, several mid-tier IT companies suggested that the near-term business disruption caused by AI could eventually be offset by new opportunities emerging from AI adoption, particularly from FY28 onwards.

More recently, larger companies such as Infosys have also echoed a similar view. This has provided some comfort to investors that, while AI may create short-term challenges, it could also open up significant growth opportunities in the longer run, Pandey underscored.

2. Anti-AI trade could be at play Some experts believe the domestic market is also benefiting from anti-AI trade. The sharp rise in AI stocks over the last year has raised concerns that the sector may be in a bubble or approaching one. This is prompting investors to shift focus to other markets which offer opportunities beyond AI.

Also Read | Is AI euphoria an overlooked risk for markets?

"This excessive volatility in semiconductor stocks and markets like South Korea and Taiwan is favourable to India, which is growing at a steady pace. The crash in Brent crude to below $77 has removed the macro headwinds for India. The rupee has stabilised. FII selling appears to have tapered off. This is positive for the market," Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, noted.

3. Crude oil prices fall further Crude oil benchmark Brent Crude is now near the $75 per barrel mark, offering a huge relief to major importers like India.

A decline in oil prices is a major positive for the Indian economy. As a result, the Indian trade deficit is expected to remain under control, inflation may not shoot up, and economic growth will not lose momentum.

Oil prices have crashed after the US and Iran made progress in their peace negotiations, and Iran loosened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

4. Reports about a potential India-US trade deal Positive reports surrounding a potential India-US trade deal also influenced market sentiment.

As per news agency PTI, a senior US official stated that the US and India are very close to concluding a bilateral trade deal that will open the Indian market to American goods on reciprocal and mutually beneficial terms.

5. FPI selling tapers off The intensity of selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Indian equities has decreased. In fact, FPIs were sporadic buyers of Indian equities in June, aided by stability in the rupee and, to some extent, a rotation away from AI-driven trades.

FPIs bought equities worth ₹17.86 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar