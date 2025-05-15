Sensex jumps 1,200 points, investors earn ₹5 lakh crore— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

An across-the-board buying spree engulfed the Indian stock market on Thursday, May 15, lifting the benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—by over 1 per cent each.

The Sensex closed 1,200 points, or 1.48 per cent, higher at 82,530.74, while the Nifty 50 ended with a gain of 395 points, or 1.60 per cent, at 25,062.10. The BSE Midcap index closed 0.67 per cent higher, while the Smallcap index rose 0.94 per cent.

Due to the solid gains in the market, investors earned about ₹5 lakh crore in a single session; the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹440 lakh crore from nearly ₹435 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day Here are 10 key highlights from the stock market today:

1. Why did the Indian stock market rise today? Value buying in heavyweight stocks amid a healthy macroeconomic outlook, expectations of an imminent trade deal between the US and India and largely better Q4 numbers are some of the key factors behind the market rally.

"The market staged a robust rebound, closing with substantial gains, driven by a decline in domestic inflation and positive signals from the US regarding a potential trade agreement with India," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

"The benchmark index outperformed the broader market, buoyed by growing optimism around reduced operational costs and a potentially more accommodative monetary policy stance," said Nair.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today As many as 49 stocks ended with gains in the Nifty 50 index, with Hero MotoCorp (up 6.17 per cent), JSW Steel (up 4.82 per cent), and Tata Motors (up 4.30 per cent) ending as the top gainers.

3. Only one stock ended in the red in the Nifty pack IndusInd Bank (down 0.17 per cent) was the only stock in the Nifty 50 index that ended lower on Thursday.

4. Sectoral indices today All sectoral indices ended with gains on Thursday.

Nifty Bank jumped 1 per cent, while the Financial Services index rose 1.29 per cent.

Nifty Realty, Auto and Metal indices rose almost 2 per cent each.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (72.51 crore shares), YES Bank (26.48 crore shares) and Easy Trip Planners (9.8 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Eight stocks jump more than 15% on NSE The Motor & General Finance, Intense Technologies, Rudrabhishek Enterprises and Kirloskar Oil Engines were among the eight stocks that surged more than 15 per cent on the NSE.

7. Three stocks crash more than 10% Lloyds Engineering Works-RE1, Wendt (India) and Avantel Limited-RE were the three stocks that crashed more than 10 per cent on the NSE.

8. 175 stocks hit upper circuits; 27 stocks hit lower circuits As many as 175 stocks, including Orient Technologies, Zen Technologies, Raymond and Gensol Engineering, hit their upper circuits in intraday trade on the NSE.

On the flip side, Zenith Exports, Panache Digilife and Solara Active Pharma Sciences were among the 27 stocks that hit their lower circuits in intraday trade on the NSE.

9. Advance-decline ratio As many as 1,980 stocks advanced, while 890 declined and 72 remained unchanged on the NSE.

10. Nearly 100 stocks hit their 52-week highs As many as 92 stocks, including ICICI Bank, Shree Cement and Bharat Electronics (BEL), hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

On the other hand, 28 stocks, including Ratnabhumi Developers, Spectrum Electrical Industries and Wendt (India), hit their 52-week lows.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.