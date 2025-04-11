Sensex jumps 1100 points, Nifty above 22,700; why is Indian stock market skyrocketing today? EXPLAINED with five reasons

Stock market today: Following positive sentiments after US President Donald Trump declared a 90-day pause on 26% tariffs imposed on India, the Indian stock market skyrocketed in the early morning session on Friday. The Nifty 50 index opened upside at 22,695 and touched an intraday high of 22,784 during early morning deals on Friday. The BSE Sensex opened upside at 74,835 and touched an intraday high of 75,145 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell, logging an over 1,100-point rally in the early morning session. Likewise, Bank Nifty today had a gap-up opening at 50,634, and the banking index touched an intraday high of 50,968, logging 728 points gain within a few minutes of the market opening on Friday.

This rally on Dalal Street is participatory as strong buying took place in the broad markets also. The BSE Small-cap index surged over 2%, while the Mid-cap index skyrocketed over 1.85% in the early morning session.

According to stock market experts, this Indian stock market rally is largely driven by US President Donald Trump’s unexpected move to delay the imposition of hefty reciprocal tariffs on all trading partners (excluding China) by 90 days. However, they also credited RBI's policy for such a robust opening on Friday. They said that RBI has predicted 4% inflation in FY26 while declaring a 25 bps rate cut to maintain liquidity in the market. They also pointed towards the buzz for better Q4 results 2025.

Speaking on the reasons for the Indian stock market rally, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, “This Dalal Street rally is largely driven by the US President Donald Trump’s unexpected move to delay the imposition of hefty reciprocal tariffs on all trading partners (excluding China) by 90 days.”

Why is the Indian share market skyrocketing? Top 5 reasons The market experts said that today's Dalal Street rally can be attributed to these five crucial reasons: Trump's tariff pause, RBI's repo rate cut, positive outlook for Indian inflation, a better Q4FY25 results buzz, and sell China buy India rant among FIIs on Dalal Street.

1] Trump's tariff pause: “This rally is mainly driven by Trump's tariffs pause for 90 days, excluding China. However, the important part in this tariffs' pa use is an exemption for the Indian export to the US, which has fueled buying on Dalal Street during the early morning session on Friday,” said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh for more details)