Sensex jumps 1,300 points, Nifty reclaims 25,000; why is Indian stock market rising today? EXPLAINED

Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, clocked solid gains in intraday trade on Thursday, May 15, led by shares of select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

The Sensex opened at 81,354.43 against its previous close of 81,330.56 and jumped 1,388 points, or 1.7 per cent, to an intraday high of 82,718. The Nifty 50 reclaimed the 25,000 mark as the index, after starting the day at 24,694.45 against its previous close of 24,666.90, jumped 1.8 per cent to hit an intraday high of 25,116.

The mid and small-cap segments also rose, but they underperformed. While the BSE Midcap index rose about half a per cent, the Smallcap index jumped nearly 1 per cent during the session.

Why is Indian stock market rising today? Experts highlighted the following five reasons behind the sharp rally in the Indian stock market:

1. Value buying in select large-caps Experts suggested that select heavyweight stocks are witnessing value buying after the recent correction, which has boosted the market benchmarks.

Shares of Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Eternal, Adani Ports and Maruti rose 2-4 per cent, trading among the top gainers in the Sensex index.

2. US-India trade deal in sight According to media reports, US President Donald Trump has claimed that India had proposed a trade agreement with "no tariffs" or 'zero tariffs".

"US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that India had offered the US a trade deal that proposed no tariffs," reported Reuters.

Growing optimism surrounding a potential US-India trade deal influenced market sentiment, giving a boost to market benchmarks.

3. Decent Q4 earnings underpin sentiment Experts pointed out that the Q4 earnings of India Inc. have been stable so far, underpinning market sentiment.

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, till May 5, earnings for 27 Nifty companies showed a mixed but generally better-than-expected performance for Q4FY25, with year-on-year (YoY) growth of 9 per cent in sales, 6 per cent in EBITDA, 10 per cent in PBT, and 4 per cent in PAT.

"These figures exceeded consensus estimates, particularly for PAT and EBITDA. Of these, six companies beat and five missed PAT expectations, while six exceeded and four fell short of EBITDA estimates," said Motilal Oswal.

4. Macro boost India's healthy macro outlook keep the underlying sentiment of the market positive. With retail inflation easing to a six-year low of 3.16 per cent in April, hopes of further rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India has grown stronger.

Experts highlight that a consistent decline in inflation, rising disposable incomes, increased government spending, and falling interest rates are the key positive factors for the market.

5. Technical factor According to Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments, the market trend is evenly poised with immediate range sighted as 24,770- 24,570.

James said a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart tilts the trend in favour of the upside, aiming 25200, but momentum indicators do not favour a vertical rise right away. Downsides, on the other hand, also look limited, with the 24,500-24,400 region appearing capable of arresting attempts to crack down.

