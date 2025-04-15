Sensex jumps 1750 points, Nifty 50 above 23,000; why is Indian stock market skyrocketing? EXPLAINED with five reasons

Stock market today: Extending the uptrend for the second straight session, the Indian stock market today opened with a big upside gap in the early morning session on Tuesday. Among the frontline indices, the Nifty 50 today opened upside at 23,368, while Sensex today opened northward at 76,852 and touched an intraday high of 76,907. While climbing to these intraday peaks, the Nifty 50 index registered an intraday gain of 540 points, whereas the BSE Sensex logged an intraday gain of 1,750 points. Today, the Bank Nifty index opened upside, logging an intraday gain of nearly 1,300 points at 52,299.

In the last two straight sessions, the BSE Sensex registered over 3,000 points, the Nifty 50 index surged over 950 points, and the Bank Nifty index logged over 2,000 points gain.

This Dalal Street rally is once again participatory as buying also took place in the broad market. The BSE Small-cap index is up around 2%, while the Mid-cap index surged nearly 1.65% during morning deals on Tuesday.

Stock market today: Top 5 reasons for D-street rally According to experts, the Indian stock market is rising after an unexpected U-turn in Trump's tariff policy. They said that the US bond market following the US stock market, the trade war moving towards negotiations, weakness in the US dollar, divergent views of Donald Trump and US Fed Chairman, and optimistic RBI on Indian inflation are some of the major reasons that have fueled Dalal Street morale in the last two trade sessions.

1] Crash in US bond market, US stock market: "In normal circumstances, the US bond market and the US stock market move in opposite directions, but after the implementation of Trump's tariffs, the US bond market and the US stock market have crashed, which was a big surprise for the White House officials and a big section of investment experts. This could become possible as countries like China and others had accumulated US bonds after the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the US, keeping his tariffs in mind. Once Trump's tariffs became a reality, these countries started selling the US bonds, which forced the US bond market to follow the US stock market crash," said Sandeep Pandey, Founder of Basav Capital.

Connecting this unusual US market trend with Dalal Street, Sandeep Pandey of Basav Capital said that the market believes that Trump has taken a 90-day pause for himself rather than giving any relief to the US trade partners. He said that the market is expecting some tone down in Trump's stance on tariffs as it harms the US economy more than its trade partners.

2] Trade war moving towards trade negotiations: “After the 90 days pause in Trump's tariffs, there is a buzz in the markets that back channels trade negotiations will take place and some breakthrough is expected to come as the US also wants a deal with its trade partners after the crash in the US bond markets and the US stock market,” said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

3] Weakness in US dollar: Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities said that US dollar rates have also reached around two-year lows. The US dollar index is under 100 after a gap of nearly two years, which means all US assets (Treasury yields, equities, and currency) are under pressure. So, FIIs are expected to change their pattern in the Indian stock market and pump money in Dalal Street-listed stocks after fishing out money from the US bond, equity and currency markets.

4] Hawkish US Fed despite Trump's rate cut rant: "Ever since his inauguration as the 47th US President, Donald Trump has been re-iterating about the US Fed rate cuts at various platforms, but the US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell remained committed to his stance of containing the US inflation first before going for a sharp US Fed rate cut. After the implementation of Trump's tariffs, inflation concerns further shot up, which made the US Fed hawkish on interest rates. So, the American economy was moving against the wishes of the US Fed chairman, and hence, chances of the US Fed rate cut became grim," said Sandeep Pandey of Basav Capital.

5] Optimistic RBI on Indian inflation: “In last week's RBI MPC meeting, the Indian Central Bank maintained its 4% inflation projection for 2025–2026 with Q1 at 3.6%, Q2 at 3.9%, Q3 at 3.8% and Q4 at 4.4%. the RBI Governor also mentioned that Indian inflation risk is evenly balanced, which shows the optimism of the Indian government in containing inflation. This has gone down well on Dalal Street as the US economy is under huge stress of rising inflation, which may force the US Fed to go for any rate cut in the near term,” said Avinash Gorakshkar.

The RBI Governor noted that the overall inflation decreased in January and February 2025, following a significant drop in food inflation.