Sensex jumps over 2,000 points in 4 days. Key drivers for the rebound explained2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 11:17 AM IST
- Some analysts have advised cautious caution saying that selling may reemerge at higher levels
Indian stocks markets today rallied on the back of positive global cues, extending the recent streak of gains to the fourth day. The Nifty was back above 16,500 while Sensex rose over 600 points. In four sessions, Sensex has rebounded over 2,000 points. Apart from positive global cues, the cut in windfall tax on oil producers and refiners boosted the Street's sentiment. The government also exempted petrol from an export levy less than a month after it imposed the two charges.