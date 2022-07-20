Sensex jumps over 2,000 points in 4 days. Key drivers for the rebound explained

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, the sharp pullback in Nifty from the June lows of 15183 is being aided by a flood of good news. “First, the US markets have rebounded sharply driven by impressive corporate earnings. Second, FPI selling appears to have bottomed out. The dollar index declining to 106.6 from above 108 is likely to persuade FPIs to buy rather than sell," he said.

