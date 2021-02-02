Sensex jumps 3,500 points in 2 days as Budget exuberance continues: 10 points

Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty today ended at record closing highs as the post Budget exuberance in markets continued in today’s session as well. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 2.46% higher at 49,797, extending its two-day gains to over 3,500 points, after the government on Monday unveiled plans to hike spending to revive growth in the country's pandemic-hit economy. NSE Nifty 50 index today climbed 2.57% to 14,647.85.

Here are 10 things to know about today's market performance:

1) India's largest private lender HDFC Bank was the top boost, rising 5.7% and helping the Nifty Bank index end the day 3.56% higher.

2) “The markets kept up the momentum gained from a positive budget presented yesterday. The rally is broad based and derived its basic premises from the growth oriented proposals in the budget across various key sectors of the economy, putting the highest emphasis on self-reliance and transformation into one of the fastest growing economies of the world," Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management.

3) Broader smallcap and midcap indices also posted strong gains, rising 1.59% and 2.26% per cent, respectively.

4) Infrastructure companies gained on proposals for higher capital expenditure in 2021/22 along with plans for a slew of infrastructure projects. The Nifty Infrastructure sub index ended the day 3.5% higher.

5) "Going ahead, we expect this uptrend to continue, although the velocity of the upmove could not be the same as seen in the last two days. However, one should continue to be with the trend and look for stock specific trading opportunities. The intraday support for Nifty is placed in the range of 14500-14450 whereas resistances are seen around 14760 and 14880," said Ruchit Jain, Senior Analyst at Angel Broking.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said the "Nifty failed to get past the 14750 level which is a crucial point. Crossing this level would cement the upside direction of the markets which should lead us to 15000. However, it is advised to enter on dips or mild corrections. The index has good support at 14100 and hence we should accumulate positions closer to that level."

7) Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said: "Cash market volumes on the NSE crossed Rs.1 lakh crore as frenzied buying by institutions led to a multiplier effect on cash and F&O volumes. Nifty rose to just shy of the previous all time high of 14754, by making an intraday high of 14732 on Feb 02. A move above 14754 is essential to convince more buyers to buy now or on the next dip. Volumes and sentiments currently favour this happening."

8) SBI was the top performer among the Sensex stocks today, darting up 7% per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki and Kotak Bank.

9) Global stocks were mostly higher today after US President Joe Biden invited Republicans to a meeting to discuss economic aid.

10) Republicans earlier countered with an offer of $600 billion, or less than one-third of Biden's proposed amount.













