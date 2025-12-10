Sensex jumps 300 points, Nifty 50 reclaims 25,900; what is driving the Indian stock market higher? Explained

The Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- clocked decent gains in the morning trade on Wednesday, December 10, after suffering losses for two consecutive sessions.

The Sensex rose by nearly 300 points to an intraday high of 84,945.48, while the Nifty 50 reclaimed 25,900 on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, falling for the second consecutive session, the Sensex closed 436 points, or 0.51%, down at 84,666.28, while the Nifty 50 ended the day with a loss of 121 points, or 0.47%, at 25,839.65. The Sensex had crashed 1,046 points, or 1.22%, while the Nifty 50 had lost nearly 1.32% in just two sessions.

Why is the Indian stock market rising? Experts highlight the following five factors behind the rise in the Indian stock market today:

1. Short covering Experts highlight that the market is witnessing some short covering after two days of significant losses. Heavyweights across segments, including Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ITC, are witnessing decent buying, which is keeping the benchmarks in the green zone.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.