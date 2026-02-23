Sensex jumps 480 points, Nifty 50 ends at 25,713— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market ended with healthy gains on Monday, February 23, amid mixed global cues. The Sensex closed at 83,294.66, rising 480 points, or 0.58%, while the Nifty 50 closed at 25,713, up 142 points, or 0.55%. The mid and small-cap segments, however, ended mixed. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.21%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.51%.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹469 lakh crore from ₹467 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹2 lakh crore in a single session.

Indian stock market today: 10 key highlights 1. Why did the Indian stock market rise today? The domestic market witnessed healthy buying interest after the US Supreme Court struck down tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The domestic market is witnessing stock-specific buying interest largely in banks, power, pharma, and FMCG counters amid expectations of healthy demand and economic recovery.

"The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling against Trump’s reciprocal tariff policy was welcomed by domestic markets. Investors are awaiting more clarity on Trump’s revised strategy and the scope of renegotiations by other nations," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, noted.

"Sectorally, the IT index faced pressure from unresolved concerns over AI‑driven disruption. Nonetheless, investors favoured domestic themes, with banks, power, FMCG, and consumer discretionary stocks gaining traction on expectations of resilient demand and economic recovery," Nair added.

2. Top Nifty 50 gainers As many as 35 stocks ended higher in the Nifty 50 index, among which Adani Ports (up 2.93%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.22%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.89%)ended as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Hindalco Industries (down 2.08%), Wipro (down 1.89%), and Infosys (down 1.90%) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Most sectoral indices ended higher, with Nifty PSU Bank (up 1.36%), Financial Services (up 0.87%), Auto (up 0.83%), and FMCG (up 0.70%) clocking healthy gains.

Nifty Bank rose 0.15%.

On the other hand, Nifty IT (down 1.42%), Metal (down 0.23%), and Realty (down 0.19%) ended with losses.

5. Most active counters in terms of volume IDFC First Bank (62 crore shares), Vodafone Idea (38.6 crore shares), and Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund (27.1 crore shares) were the most active counters in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Advance-decline ratio The advance-decline ratio remained in favour of decliners as over 1,900 stocks advanced while nearly 2,400 declined on the BSE.

7. Seven stocks jump over 15% on BSE Morepen Laboratories, City Pulse Multiventures, Koura Fine Diamond Jewellery, Kay Power and Paper, Lykis, Annvrridhhi Ventures, and Akme Fintrade (India) were among the seven stocks that jumped over 15% on the BSE.

Meanwhile, IDFC First Bank, Technopack Polymers, and Tanvi Foods (India) were among the 10 stocks that crashed more than 15% on the BSE.

8. Some 124 stocks hit 52-week highs Some 124 stocks, including SBI, Larsen & Toubro, and NTPC, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

9. 238 stocks hit 52-week lows Wipro, Suzlon Energy, Info Edge (India), Mankind Pharma, and L&T Technology Services were among the 238 stocks that hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook According to Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, the zone of 25,800-25,830 will act as an immediate hurdle for the Nifty 50.

"Any sustainable move above 25,830 will lead to a sharp upside rally to the 26,000 level. On the downside, the zone of 25,600-25,570 will act as crucial support for the index," said Shah.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research, Kotak Securities, believes that the 20-day SMA or 25,600 will act as an immediate reference point for day traders.

"As long as the market is trading above this level, the bullish momentum is likely to continue. On the higher side, 25,800 would be the key resistance area for the bulls. A successful breakout of 25,800 could push the market up to 25,950–26,000," said Chouhan.

"On the flip side, below 25,600, sentiment could change. If the market falls below this level, it is likely to retest the levels of 25,500–25,450," said Chouhan.

