Sensex jumps over 500 points, Nifty 50 reclaims 25,200; what is driving the Indian stock market higher?

Indian stock market today: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, clocked healthy gains on Wednesday, July 23, supported by positive global cues and buying in select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

The Sensex opened at 82,451.87 against its previous close of 82,186.81 and rose 534 points, or 0.65 per cent, to an intraday high of 82,720.66.

The NSE counterpart Nifty 50 started the day at 25,139.35 against the previous close of 25,060.90 and reclaimed the 25,200 mark, climbing 0.63 per cent to an intraday high of 25,219.05.

Around 2:55 PM, the Sensex was 506 points, or 0.62 per cent, up at 82,693, while the Nifty 50 was at 25,204, up 144 points, or 0.57 per cent.

Why is the Indian stock market rising? The Indian stock market clocked healthy gains on buying in select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, and Infosys.

Positive global cues after US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Japan also influenced sentiment.

Trump said the US and Japan had finalised a trade deal, under which a 15 per cent tariff will be levied on Japanese imports into the US.

A deal with Japan has rekindled hopes that the US may soon settle deals with other major economies, including India and China.

News agency PTI reported that a team of US trade officials will visit India in August for the next round of talks on the proposed bilateral trade pact between the two nations.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

