Sensex jumps 550 points, Nifty 50 above 22,200; why is Indian stock market rising today? EXPLAINED with five BIG reasons

Stock market today: After trading weak for 19 straight sessions, the Indian stock market witnessed strong buying in the early morning session on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index opened marginally lower at 22,073 but soon caught bulls' attention and touched an intraday high of 22,394, recording an intraday gain of over 250 points. The BSE Sensex today opened upside at 73,005 and touched an intraday high of 73,933, logging an intraday gain of around 900 points. However, the 30-stock index retraced today's high but sustained above the crucial 22,200 mark. Today, Bank Nifty opened flat at 48,241 and touched an intraday high of 48,657 during the opening bell. The broader market also witnessed strong buying during the early morning session on Wednesday as the BSE Small-cap and Mid-cap indices are up by over 2.25 per cent.

By 12:33 PM, 291 BSER-listed stocks had locked in the upper circuit, while 178 BSE-listed stocks had hit the lower circuit. Likewise, 47 BSE-listed stocks had hit a 52-week high, while 169 BSE-listed stocks had hit a 52-week low during Wednesday deals.

Why is Indian stock market rising today? However, stock market experts believe today's gain in the Indian stock market can be due to short-covering, as investors, especially FIIs, have huge short positions in Indian stocks. Due to the dip in the US dollar and US treasury yields, FIIs might be short-covering their positions, which may lead to a relief rally on Dalal Street. However, they agreed that after Donald Trump's speech in the US Congress, it seems that the market has almost discounted Trump's tariff jibe, and now they are focussed on the renewed fear of US inflation.

Why is Indian share market rising? Top 5 reasons 1] Short covering: “This rally can be a relief rally as the Indian market is rising after trading red for 19 straight sessions. In this period, there was a huge pile-up of short positions, especially by FIIs, who might cover some of their positions after a long gap,” said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

2] US dollar hits three-month low: Avinash Gorakshkar said that FIIs might be short-covering after the slide in the US dollar rates, as the American currency has touched its lowest level since December 2024. He said that the US dollar index is trading red today and has come close to the 105.50 mark, which might be why FIIs book profit in the US currency market and cover their short positions in the Indian stock market.

3] Dip in US bond yield: “Even though there was a rise in the US treasury yields on Wednesday, the asset has witnessed some selling in the recent sessions after the profit-booking trigger in the US dollar. This could also be a reason for short covering in the Indian stock market during the early morning session,” said Avinash Gorakshkar.

4] Renewed fear of the US inflation: On why Donald Trump can't dictate the Indian stock market for long, Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “One factor will tame Trump, and that is the market reaction. Even the mighty Trump cannot influence markets. Tariffs will soon raise inflation in the US, and the Fed can turn hawkish.”

5] Evaporating fear of Trump's tariff: “The US stock market, which is now priced to perfection, can suffer a severe correction, even a crash. This outcome, which Trump abhors, can tame him and bring about some sanity and balance in his policies. However, we don’t know when this will happen,” Dr V K Vijayakumar said.

Stock market outlook Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market, Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, “A decisive move by the Nifty 50 index above 22,500 zone is much needed to establish conviction and expect stability in the coming sessions. Similarly, the Bank Nifty would need a decisive move past the 49200 zone to establish conviction and expect a further rise in the coming days.”

“Sensex today has immediate support at 73,000. A decisive breaking below this support would mean the 30-stock index heading for the next crucial support placed at 72,000. The 30-stock index needs to close above 74,500 to establish a positive conviction,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities.