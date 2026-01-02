Sensex jumps 573 points, Nifty 50 settles at record closing high of 26,328— 10 key highlights of Indian stock market

The Indian stock market clocked healthy gains on Friday, January 2, on strong buying in most sectors amid growing optimism about the upcoming Q3 earnings season. The Sensex closed 573 points, or 0.67%, higher at 85,762.01, while the Nifty 50 hit an all-time high of 26,340 during the session but pared some gains to settle at a record closing high of 26,328.55, rising 182 points, or 0.70%. The BSE Midcap index rose by 0.97%, while the Smallcap index climbed by 0.79%.

Investors got richer by more than ₹4 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to over ₹481 lakh crore from nearly ₹477 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market rise today? The domestic market witnessed healthy across-segment buying on Friday, and the benchmark Nifty 50 extended gains to its third consecutive session as expectations of a healthy Q3 results season underpin sentiment. Positive global cues and strong automobile sales numbers for December were the immediate factors that drove the market higher.

"After the holidays, the global markets initiated 2026 on a positive note, while strong domestic automobile sales helped Indian equities to touch a fresh all-time high," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, noted.

After a challenging year 2025, investors expect the domestic market to deliver healthy returns in the new year, anticipating healthy earnings growth, an India-US trade deal, and the return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to the Indian stock market.

"Investor sentiment remains broadly constructive as attention turns to Q3 earnings, which are expected to guide near-term market direction. Supportive fiscal policies and gradual monetary easing are likely to shape the investment landscape in 2026," Nair said.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index As many as 40 stocks ended higher in the Nifty 50 index, among which Coal India (up 7.15%), NTPC (up 4.56%), and Hindalco Industries (up 3.53%) ended as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index ITC (down 3.78%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.26%), and Nestle India (down 1.13%) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Barring Nifty FMCG (down 1.19%), all sectoral indices ended higher. Out of the total 15 components of the FMCG pack, 10 ended in the red.

Nifty Realty (up 1.52%), PSU Bank (up 1.50%), Metal (up 1.47%), Consumer Durables (up 1.17%), and Auto (up 1.13%) jumped over a per cent each.

Nifty Bank hit a record high of 60,203.75 during the session but ended 0.74% higher at 60,150.95.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (144.6 crore shares), Ola Electric Mobility (28.5 crore shares), and Filatex Fashions (19.4 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. 10 stocks jump more than 15% on BSE Robust Hotels, Naksh Precious Metals, and Shalimar Paints were among the 10 stocks that surged more than 15% on the BSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,371 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,772 advanced, while 1,449 declined. Some 150 stocks remained unchanged.

8. 185 stocks hit 52-week highs As many as 185 stocks, including Reliance Industries, SBI, Maruti, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Larsen and Toubro (L&T), hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

9. Over 80 stocks hit 52-week lows Some 83 stocks, including ITC, Vedant Fashions, eMudhra, Concord Biotech, Cohance Lifesciences, and AAVAS Financiers, hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook According to Amol Athawale, VP -Technical Research, Kotak Securities, 26,250 and 26,100 would act as key support zones for the Nifty 50.

"As long as the market is trading above these levels, the bullish momentum is likely to continue. On the higher side, the market could continue rallying till 26,500. Further upside may also push the index to 26,700. However, below 26,100, the uptrend would become vulnerable," said Athawale.

Ajit Mishra, SVP- Research at Religare Broking, pointed out that the Nifty has decisively crossed the key resistance at 26,200 and moved to a fresh record high.

"The prevailing trend remains positive, with the index now poised to gradually test the 26,500–26,700 zone in the near term," said Mishra.

