Sensex jumps 575 points; investors earn ₹4 lakh crore— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market witnessed healthy across-segment buying on Wednesday, October 15, amid positive global cues. The Sensex jumped 575 points, or 0.70 per cent, to end at 82,605.43, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,323.55, up 178 points, or 0.731per cent. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed, rising 1.07 per cent and 0.78 per cent, respectively.