Sensex jumps 575 points; investors earn ₹4 lakh crore— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Nishant Kumar
Updated15 Oct 2025, 03:46 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex and Nifty 50 ended with healthy gains on October 15.
Stock market today: Sensex and Nifty 50 ended with healthy gains on October 15.(An AI-generated image)

The Indian stock market witnessed healthy across-segment buying on Wednesday, October 15, amid positive global cues. The Sensex jumped 575 points, or 0.70 per cent, to end at 82,605.43, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,323.55, up 178 points, or 0.731per cent. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed, rising 1.07 per cent and 0.78 per cent, respectively.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly 464 lakh crore from about 460 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by 4 lakh crore in a single session.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

