Sensex jumps 6,400 points in 7 days; what is driving the Indian stock market higher? EXPLAINED with 5 key factors

Indian stock market benchmarks traded higher for the seventh consecutive session on Wednesday, April 23, buoyed by stable Q4 earnings, significant foreign capital inflow and healthy growth outlook..

The Sensex opened at 80,142 against its previous close of 79,596 and rose 659 points, or 0.80 per cent, to the level of 80,254.55 during the session on Wednesday. On the other hand, the Nifty 50 started the day at 24,358 against its previous close of 24,167 and climbed 192 points, or 0.80 per cent, to 24,359.

Around 9:30 AM, the Sensex was 510 points, or 0.64 per cent, up at 80,105, while the Nifty 50 was 152 points, or 0.63 per cent, higher at 24,320.

The market witnessed an across-the-board buying as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose by almost a per cent each.

In these seven days, the Sensex has gained 6,407 points, or 8.7 per cent, and the Nifty 50 has jumped 1,960 points, or 8.8 per cent. Due to the seven-session winning streak, investors have become richer by about ₹35 lakh crore.



