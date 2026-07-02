Sensex jumps 600 points, Nifty 50 ends above 24,150; investors earn ₹3 lakh crore. What drove the market higher?

Indian stock market saw healthy buying across segments, which drove the benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, higher for the second consecutive session on Thursday, 2 July.

The Sensex ended at 77,502.12, rising 579 points, or 0.75%, while the Nifty 50 rose by 170 points, or 0.71%, to end at 24,175.70. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose by 0.48%, while the Smallcap 100 index jumped 1.25%.

Over the last two sessions, the Sensex has climbed over 1,000 points, or 1.3%, while its NSE counterpart has risen by over 300 points, or 1.3%.

IT stocks hogged the limelight, with Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and HCL Tech among the top gainers in the Sensex index.

The stock market rose as crude oil prices fell further after reports said the US and Iran concluded indirect talks in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday. The talks were focused on the Strait of Hormuz, but there was little progress toward a deal to secure lasting peace in the region.

Meanwhile, the rupee declined 24 paise to close at 95.40 per dollar.

Broad-based buying lifted the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms to nearly ₹480 lakh crore from ₹476.50 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹3.5 lakh crore in a day.

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What drove the stock market higher today? Market sentiment has improved as most macroeconomic concerns are subsiding now.

Lower oil prices have calmed concerns over inflation and the resulting interest rate hikes. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh on Wednesday said inflation risks had eased and signalled that the US Fed may not opt for aggressive rate hikes this year.

"Indian markets ended higher as easing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz pushed crude prices lower, while dovish remarks from the Fed Chair reinforced expectations of moderating inflation and a supportive global rate environment," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, noted.

"Sentiment was further aided by optimism surrounding the India–Japan Summit, with investors anticipating deals on trade, defence, semiconductors, AI cooperation, a proposed rupee-yen settlement framework and deepening bilateral capital flows," Nair said.

Among sectors, Nifty IT surged 4.64%, largely due to short covering, as industry experts believe Indian IT firms will remain critical to enterprise AI adoption.

Nifty Auto, Realty, and Consumer Durables rose by more than 1% each. Nifty Bank ended flat.

PC Jeweller, Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vodafone Idea, Vedanta Power, and Ola Electric Mobility were the most traded stocks in volume on the NSE.

Nifty's technical outlook Shrikant Chouhan, the head of equity research at Kotak Securities, said 24,075 would act as key support zones. Above this, the market could continue its positive momentum towards 24,250-24,375. Conversely, below 24,075, sentiment could turn negative, and the index could retest levels of 23,980-23,900.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, pointed out that the index has broken out of its recent consolidation and is sustaining above its critical moving averages, indicating improving market sentiment. The momentum oscillator RSI has also broken above its falling trendline, signalling strengthening momentum.

In the near term, De believes the trend is likely to remain positive, with the index having the potential to advance towards 24,300–24,500. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 24,000. A breach below this level could drag the index back into a phase of consolidation, said De.

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