Sensex jumps 650 points, investors get richer by ₹3 lakh crore in a day— What drove the Indian stock market higher?

The Indian stock market ended with healthy gains on Monday, February 16, on buying in most sectors, tracking positive global cues. The Sensex jumped 650 points, or 0.79%, to end at 83,277.15, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,682.75, rising 212 points, or 0.83%. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.64%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.16%.

Investors got richer by about ₹3 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to over ₹468 lakh crore from ₹465 lakh crore in the previous session.

Advertisement

Why did the Indian stock market rise today? Let's take a look at five key factors behind the rise in the Indian stock market today.

1. Short covering Short covering in quality stocks after the recent decline helped the market end higher. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 declined by over a per cent last week amid concerns over AI-led disruptions. The market decline brought the prices of many high-quality stocks lower, prompting short covering.

On Monday, positive global cues triggered a short covering in select sectors and stocks. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and Bharti Airtel contributed the most to the gains in the Sensex index.

2. Strong rally in banking stocks Nifty Bank clocked a solid gain of 1.27%. The significant gains in the heavyweight sector lifted the market benchmarks also. The Nifty PSU Bank and Private Bank indices rose 1.50% and 1.19% respectively.

Advertisement

"After a range-bound opening, domestic markets edged higher, supported by renewed buying interest in banking and power stocks. The power sector gained on expectations of sustained demand momentum, while improved loan growth and stable asset quality bolstered confidence in banks," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, observed.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar