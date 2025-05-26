Sensex jumps 750 points, Nifty 50 reclaims 25,050; why is Indian stock market rising today? Explained with 5 key factors

Indian stock market witnessed healthy gains for the second consecutive session on Monday, May 26, with the benchmark Sensex rising over 750 points and the Nifty 50 reclaiming 25,050.

The Sensex opened at 81,928.95 against its previous close of 81,721.08 and jumped over 750 points, or almost 1 per cent, to an intraday high of 82,492.24. The NSE counterpart Nifty 50 opened at 24,919.35 against its previous close of 24,853.15 and rose nearly 1 per cent to an intraday high of 25,079.20.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also rose by almost a per cent during the session.

Around 10 AM, the Sensex was 692 points, or 0.85 per cent, up at 82,414, while the Nifty 50 was trading 200 points, or 0.80 per cent, higher at 25,053.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to over ₹445 lakh crore from nearly ₹442 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by over ₹3 lakh crore in a session.

