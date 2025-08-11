Sensex jumps 750 points, Nifty ends above 24,550; why did the Indian stock market rise today? EXPLAINED

The Indian stock market posted solid gains on Monday, August 11, on across-the-board buying amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex ended at 80,604.08, up 746 points, or 0.93 per cent, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,585.05, rising 222 points, or 0.91 per cent.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 0.79 per cent and 0.35 per cent higher, respectively.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹444 lakh crore from ₹440 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹4 lakh crore in a single session.

Why did the Indian stock market rise today? Here are five key factors that drove the Indian stock market higher today:

1. Short covering in an oversold market Experts believe short covering in an oversold market could be behind the rally in the market today.

Last week, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 extended losses for the sixth consecutive week, dragged by concerns over Trump's tariffs, weak earnings, and heavy foreign capital outflow.

Experts expected a relief rally in the market, as the medium—to long-term outlook remains positive.

2. De-escalation in geopolitical tensions The proposed meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Friday, August 15, has ignited hopes of a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Experts believe that a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war could lead to the lifting of US sanctions on Russia and potentially pave the way for lower tariffs on India.

"Investors are positively assessing the upcoming US-Russia summit this week, which may possibly give way to a de-escalation in geopolitical tensions," Vinod Nair, the head of research at Geojit Investments Limited, observed.

3. Market digests Trump's tariff impact While Trump’s tariffs remain a key negative for the domestic market, experts believe the market is factoring in their limited impact on both the economy and overall market performance.

Some experts believe Trump's tariff on India is a pressure tactic, and eventually, tariffs will come down to 15-20 per cent.

"On an overall basis, we see limited impact on the equity market amid the India-US tariff across most sectors. We, in fact, see current tariff threats as negotiation tactics," said Pankaj Pandey, the head of research at ICICI Securities.

