Sensex jumps 850 points, Nifty 50 reclaims 24,000; investors earn ₹5 lakh Cr— Key factors behind market rally explained

Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed strong gains in intraday trade on Friday, April 10, with the benchmark indices rising more than 1% each.
The Sensex jumped over 850 points, or more than 1%, to an intraday high of 77,501, while the Nifty 50 rose by more than 250 points, or 1%, to the day's high of 24,036. The mid and small-cap segments also rose by more than 1% during the session.
The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹450 lakh crore from ₹445 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹5 lakh crore in a day.
Let's take a look at key factors behind the market rally today:
The domestic market is witnessing healthy buying, driven by optimism that the US-Iran talks this weekend will lead to the end of the West Asian war, which has driven up crude oil prices and increased macroeconomic risks globally.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
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Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade. <br><br> He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters. <br><br> His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies. <br><br> With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments. <br><br> He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies. <br><br> Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.
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