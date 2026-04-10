Sensex jumps 850 points, Nifty 50 reclaims 24,000; investors earn ₹5 lakh Cr— Key factors behind market rally explained

Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed strong gains in intraday trade on Friday, April 10, with the benchmark indices rising more than 1% each.
The Sensex jumped over 850 points, or more than 1%, to an intraday high of 77,501, while the Nifty 50 rose by more than 250 points, or 1%, to the day's high of 24,036. The mid and small-cap segments also rose by more than 1% during the session.
The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹450 lakh crore from ₹445 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹5 lakh crore in a day.
Let's take a look at key factors behind the market rally today:
The domestic market is witnessing healthy buying, driven by optimism that the US-Iran talks this weekend will lead to the end of the West Asian war, which has driven up crude oil prices and increased macroeconomic risks globally.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
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