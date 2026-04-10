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Sensex jumps 850 points, Nifty 50 reclaims 24,000; investors earn ₹5 lakh Cr— Key factors behind market rally explained

The Sensex jumped over 850 points, or more than 1%, to an intraday high of 77,501, while the Nifty 50 rose by more than 250 points, or 1%, to the day's high of 24,036. The mid and small-cap segments also rose by more than 1% during the session.

Nishant Kumar
Updated10 Apr 2026, 10:45 AM IST
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The Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed healthy buying interest in morning trade on April 10.
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed healthy buying interest in morning trade on April 10. (An AI-generated image)
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Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed strong gains in intraday trade on Friday, April 10, with the benchmark indices rising more than 1% each.

The Sensex jumped over 850 points, or more than 1%, to an intraday high of 77,501, while the Nifty 50 rose by more than 250 points, or 1%, to the day's high of 24,036. The mid and small-cap segments also rose by more than 1% during the session.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly 450 lakh crore from 445 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about 5 lakh crore in a day.

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Why is the stock market rising today?

Let's take a look at key factors behind the market rally today:

1. Optimism ahead of US-Iran talks

The domestic market is witnessing healthy buying, driven by optimism that the US-Iran talks this weekend will lead to the end of the West Asian war, which has driven up crude oil prices and increased macroeconomic risks globally.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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About the Author

Nishant Kumar

Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the I...Read More

Market-analysisStock Market TodaySensexNifty 50Indian Stock MarketStock Market
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HomeMarketsStock MarketsSensex jumps 850 points, Nifty 50 reclaims 24,000; investors earn ₹5 lakh Cr— Key factors behind market rally explained
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