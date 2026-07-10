Sensex jumps 800 points, Nifty 50 reclaims 24,200; investors earn ₹6 lakh crore in a day: What drove the stock market?

The Indian stock market witnessed strong buying across segments on Friday, 10 July, with the benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, rising more than 1% each, and the mid and small-cap indices outperforming amid positive global cues.

Extending gains for the second consecutive session, the Sensex jumped 828 points, or 1.08%, to end at 77,569.39, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,206.90, up 244 points, or 1.02%.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index jumped 1.40%, and the Smallcap 100 index clocked an impressive gain of 1.55%.

Investors earned nearly ₹6 lakh crore in a single session as the cumulative market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to almost ₹482 lakh crore from ₹476 lakh crore in the previous session.

In two consecutive sessions of gains, the 30-share pack has jumped 1,066 points, or 1.4%, while the NSE counterpart has gained 325 points, or 1.4%.

However, on a weekly basis, the Sensex and the Nifty have eased by 0.25% each, snapping their four-week winning streak.

What drove the Indian stock market today? Positive global cues amid reports that the US and Iran will continue their technical talks despite recent clashes, underpinned market sentiment.

Largely in-line Q1 results from TCS boosted sentiment for IT stocks, while Q1 business updates from banks have also supported market sentiment.

Lower oil prices and a rise in the rupee, too, supported positive sentiment.

Crude oil prices eased, with Brent crude trading below $76 per barrel. The rupee closed at 95.31 per dollar, up 16 paise against the previous close of 95.47.

"Positive business updates from banks, along with a constructive outlook for the IT sector driven by in-line estimates, a potential rebound in global spending, and AI-related opportunities, have set the stage for an optimistic start to the Q1 earnings season," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, noted.

Nair believes a continuation of better-than-expected Q1 results should help alleviate concerns about future earnings growth, which can further the current market uptrend, supported by a broad-based rally.

Top Nifty gainers and losers today As many as 42 stocks rose in the Nifty 50 index, while 7 declined. One stock- Bajaj Auto- ended flat.

Jio Financial Services, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and Adani Enterprises ended as the top gainers in the index. On the other hand, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Eternal, and Bharti Airtel ended as the top laggards in the index.

Sectoral indices today India VIX declined 8% to 12.25, signalling market participants do not expect any wild moves in the near future.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Realty (up 3.49%), PSU Bank (up 3.03%), IT (up 1.96%), Metal (up 1.48%), Oil and Gas (up 1.31%), and Private Bank (up 1.16%) clocked strong gains.

Nifty Bank jumped 1.39%, while the Financial Services index rose by 1.32%.

Some 141 stocks hit 52-week highs Sun Pharma, Grasim Industries, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS), and The Phoenix Mills were among the 141 stocks that hit their 52-week high during the session on the BSE.

On the flip side, 73 stocks, including JSW Holdings, National Standard (India), and CMR Green Technologies, hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.

More to come…

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