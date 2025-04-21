Sensex jumps 850 points, investors earn ₹6 lakh crore— 10 key highlights of Indian stock market today

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, extended gains to the fifth consecutive session on Monday, April 21, on across-the-board buying amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex closed the day at 79,408.50, up 855 points, or 1.09 per cent, while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,125.55, up 274 points, or 1.15 per cent.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped 2.20 per cent and 1.67 per cent, respectively.

Robust gains in the Indian stock market made investors richer by about ₹6 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped to nearly ₹426 lakh crore from ₹420 lakh crore in the previous session.

In these five sessions of gains, the Sensex has jumped 5,561 points, or 7.5 per cent, while the Nifty 50 has gained 1,726 points, or 7.7 per cent. Investors have become richer by about ₹32 lakh crore in these five sessions.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights Let's take a look at 10 key highlights of the stock market today:

1. Why did the Indian stock market rise for the fifth consecutive session? The Indian stock market's healthy growth outlook, largely stable Q4 earnings, and fresh buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are the major factors driving it higher.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, highlighted that even though the global economic scenario is mired in uncertainty, India is the only large economy that can grow at 6 per cent even in a slowing global economy. This, along with the declining dollar, can potentially attract more FPI inflows into India in the short run.

"The possibility of India striking a deal with the US in the next few months is perceived by the market as positive. Viewed from the short-term market construct perspective, it is an advantage for India," said Vijayakumar.

2. Top Nifty 50 gainers today Shares of Tech Mahindra (up 5.14 per cent), Trent (up 4.32 per cent) and IndusInd Bank (up 4.06 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index. As many as 39 stocks ended higher in the index.

3. Top Nifty 50 losers today Share of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (down 1.27 per cent), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.12 per cent) and ITC (down 1.01 per cent) ended as the top laggards.

4. Sectoral indices today Among the major sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank ended with a solid gain of 1.87 per cent at 55,304.50 after hitting an all-time high of 55,461.65 during the session.

The Nifty Financial Services index also hit its fresh high of 26,527.70 before ending 1.39 per cent higher at 26,435.10.

Nifty PSU Bank, Private Bank, Auto, IT, Realty and Oil and Gas jumped over 2 per cent each.

5. Over 100 stocks hit 52-week highs As many as 115 stocks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday.

6. Nearly 50 stocks hit 52-week lows Some 48 stocks, including Dhruva Capital Services, Dalal Street Investments and ACE Edutrend, hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.





Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.