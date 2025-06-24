Sensex jumps over 900 points; why is the Indian stock market rising today after the Israel-Iran ceasefire? EXPLAINED

Indian stock market saw solid gains in the morning session on Tuesday, June 24, with the Sensex jumping over 900 points and the Nifty 50 reclaiming 25,250 in early deals.

The Sensex opened at 82,534.61 against its previous close of 81,896.79 and surged over 900 points, or more than a per cent, to an intraday high of 82,835.39. The Nifty 50, on the other hand, opened at 25,179.90 against its previous close of 24,971.90 and jumped more than 1 per cent to an intraday high of 25,250.85.

The domestic market witnessed broad buying, as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also jumped by over a per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped to nearly ₹452 lakh crore from ₹448 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹4 lakh crore within the first 5 minutes of the session.

Around 9:20 AM, the Sensex was 916 points, or 1.12 per cent, up at 82,813, while the Nifty 50 was 265 points, or 1.06 per cent, up at 25,237.